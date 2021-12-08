EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

