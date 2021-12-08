EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $6,224.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

