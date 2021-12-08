EPAM Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $101.26 on Wednesday, reaching $696.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $314.08 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
