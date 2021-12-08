EPAM Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $101.26 on Wednesday, reaching $696.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $314.08 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

