EpiK Protocol Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 12% lower against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $20.72 million and $1.40 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.