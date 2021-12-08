Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO Sells $42,120.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EQH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 2,206,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,296. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $271,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Equitable by 160.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

