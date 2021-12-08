Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

ODFL stock opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.95 and its 200 day moving average is $291.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

