Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

