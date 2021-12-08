Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exchange Income Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

