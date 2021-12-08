Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 8th (AAPL, ALL, AMGN, BARK, BASFY, BCKIY, BFS, BIIB, BMY, BPMP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

