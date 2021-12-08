Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 131,378 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQD. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,949,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,656,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

