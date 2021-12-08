Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Down 0.1%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERMAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

