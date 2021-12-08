ESBC Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $693,287.49 and approximately $60,983.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars.

