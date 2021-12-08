Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

