Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded at Barclays

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

