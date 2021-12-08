Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $3.20. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.61.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.97. 3,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

