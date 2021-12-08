Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $215,053.05 and $6,860.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.51 or 0.08723977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00080532 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.