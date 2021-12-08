Ethereum Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 36% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $421,978.02 and approximately $149.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00219884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

