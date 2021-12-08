Ethereum Yield Reaches Market Cap of $573,558.74 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $573,558.74 and $321.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00011367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00220375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

