EtherGem Achieves Market Cap of $323,815.44 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $323,815.44 and approximately $1,423.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00220325 BTC.

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

