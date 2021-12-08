Ethverse Price Tops $0.17 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.37 million and $5,041.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00334539 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010648 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $728.37 or 0.01444855 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

