Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.11

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

