Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

