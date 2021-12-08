European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.72

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.72 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.87). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 425,433 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

