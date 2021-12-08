Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $3.14. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 539 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

