EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 10.1% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,380.81 and approximately $207,764.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00334870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010774 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $728.53 or 0.01438223 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

