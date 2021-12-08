Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
Everest Re Group Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
