Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Lifted by Bluescape Energy Partners LLC

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up 22.6% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Evergy worth $147,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.13. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,179. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 213,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,684,279. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

