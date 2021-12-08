Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evergy worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 213,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,684,279. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

