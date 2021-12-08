EverRise (RISE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, EverRise has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $70.98 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003661 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.