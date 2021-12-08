Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.51. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,267,014 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

