Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,461,587 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.14.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.