Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,461,587 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

