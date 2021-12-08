Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €34.00 ($38.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($29.66) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.09 ($37.18).

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.39 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €27.80 ($31.24). 808,949 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.33.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

