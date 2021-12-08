Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVKIF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($37.08) to €34.00 ($38.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.