Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Pi Financial to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Excelsior Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE MIN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$112.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

