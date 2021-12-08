Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

EIFZF traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Exchange Income has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

