Exeedme (XED) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.52 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Exeedme has a market cap of $43.60 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.13 or 0.08720004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00082067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,900.47 or 1.00849554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

