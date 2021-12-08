Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,592 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.51% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $103,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $175,245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 338,256 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.71 and a one year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

