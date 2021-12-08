Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Exponent worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

