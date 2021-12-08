extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $400,865.25 and approximately $67,257.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,219.53 or 0.98839665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00289675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00430394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00187949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001003 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

