Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.