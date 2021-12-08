Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 5.9% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $130,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.