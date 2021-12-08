Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Strs Ohio’s 4th Largest Position

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127,613 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $563,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

