Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.15 and a 200-day moving average of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

