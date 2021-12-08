Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $9.74 on Wednesday, hitting $332.55. The stock had a trading volume of 537,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $925.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

