Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $897.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

