FairCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,967.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $1,967.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairCoin has traded up 137.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001609 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060872 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.01106043 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

