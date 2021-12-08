FairCoin Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 99.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 142.2% against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1,494.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001673 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00064514 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.03 or 0.01107221 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.