FairGame (FAIR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.42 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063687 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.48 or 0.01049183 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

