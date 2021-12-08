FairGame (FAIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.34 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $19.34 million and $9.85 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001602 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061488 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.61 or 0.01089383 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

