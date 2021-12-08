Falconswap Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.83 million and $127,068.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

